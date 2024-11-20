Luther Vandross documentary ‘Never Too Much’ to premiere on CNN

On Jan. 1, CNN is set to unveil a heartfelt documentary titled Luther: Never Too Much, celebrating the life and legacy of the legendary singer. Scheduled to air at 8 p.m., this film promises to take viewers on an emotional journey through Vandross’ remarkable career, showcasing his evolution from a young talent in Harlem to the undisputed master of love songs.

A journey through time

The documentary chronicles Vandross’ formative years, including his early performances with the Apollo Theater house band and his appearances on the beloved children’s show, “Sesame Street.” It captures the essence of his artistry and the profound impact he had on the music industry, particularly in the realm of R&B and soul.

Archival footage and personal insights

One of the most compelling aspects of Luther: Never Too Much is the use of archival footage that allows Vandross to narrate his own story. This unique storytelling approach provides an intimate glimpse into his thoughts and experiences, making it a must-watch for both long-time fans and newcomers to his music.

Star-studded interviews

The documentary features interviews with some of the biggest names in the music industry, including: Mariah Carey, Dionne Warwick, Valerie Simpson and Roberta Flack.

These artists share their personal anecdotes and reflections on Vandross’ influence, adding depth to the narrative and highlighting his significance in the music world.

A family affair

This documentary not only serves as a tribute to Vandross’ incredible talent but also as an opportunity for families to come together and celebrate the power of music. It’s a chance to introduce younger generations to the soulful sounds that have shaped R&B and pop music.

Why you should tune in

For those who grew up listening to Vandross’ timeless hits, this documentary is a nostalgic reminder of the music that has been the soundtrack to many lives. For younger audiences, it’s an introduction to an artist whose influence continues to resonate today. With his smooth vocals and heartfelt lyrics, Vandross has left an indelible mark on the music industry, and this documentary aims to honor that legacy.

Don’t miss the chance to witness the life story of one of music’s greatest icons. Luther: Never Too Much premieres on CNN this New Year’s Day at 8 p.m. Whether you’re a lifelong fan or just discovering his music, this documentary is sure to inspire and entertain.