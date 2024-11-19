Inspiring documentary uncovers hidden history of Black land ownership

A powerful new documentary is set to challenge conventional narratives about Black land ownership and community resilience in America. LEXINGTON… Resilience in the Redline explores the intricate relationship between property rights, generational wealth and community strength through the lens of Kentucky’s complex history.

The film, helmed by Black Yarn Inc. President Kristen LaRue Bond and veteran filmmaker Pierre Bagley, approaches these weighty topics with sophistication and depth, offering fresh perspectives on familiar struggles. Their collaboration brings together grassroots storytelling with high-level production values, creating a narrative that speaks to both personal experiences and systemic issues.

Global stage meets southern roots

The documentary’s journey will begin with an international premiere in Bordeaux, France, in April 2025, a city whose historical connection to the transatlantic slave trade adds layers of meaning to the screening. The weeklong event will feature thoughtful discussions on racial justice, complemented by cultural exchanges that highlight the global impact of Black American experiences.

Following its European debut, the film returns home for its U.S. premiere in Lexington, Kentucky, during June 2025. This homecoming coincides with the city’s 250th anniversary and Black Restaurant Week, creating a powerful convergence of past and present. The premiere anchors a broader racial equity summit, fostering discussions that connect historical struggles with contemporary challenges.

More than just a documentary

Black Yarn Inc. — operating from Kentucky’s heartland — represents a bold step forward in documentary filmmaking. This Black female-led nonprofit approaches its mission with academic rigor, combining meticulous research with compelling storytelling. Their work examines the persistent divide between “two Americas” while highlighting paths toward unity.

Bagley brings considerable industry experience to the project, having worked with prominent talents like Taraji P. Henson and the late Michael Clarke Duncan. His expertise helps shape a narrative that balances historical accuracy with emotional resonance, creating a documentary that educates while it engages.

The film arrives at a crucial moment when discussions about Black wealth creation and community development have taken center stage. Through careful examination of redlining‘s lasting effects and communities’ responses to systemic barriers, LEXINGTON offers insights relevant to current conversations about economic justice and social equity.

This documentary serves as both a historical record and a call to action, demonstrating how past struggles inform present-day resilience. By examining one community’s journey through the lens of property ownership and economic empowerment, the film illuminates universal themes of perseverance and progress.

The project stands as a testament to the power of preservation through documentation, particularly vital given ongoing attempts to minimize or erase certain aspects of Black history. Through meticulous research and compelling storytelling, the documentary ensures these crucial narratives remain part of our collective memory.