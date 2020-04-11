Cancer survivor Lindsey Walker pens book about overcoming chronic illness

Lindsey Walker is a communications expert, author and cancer survivor. Walker’s career has been fueled by her love for connecting brands with consumers and the media. She is the founder of PR Mentality, LLC, Walker + Associates Media Group and PR Girls Do It Better.

Despite her success, her world was turned upside down when she was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma when she was 27 years old. Today the cancer survivor is spreading her story with her new memoir, Thriving Through the Storm.

We spoke with Walker about her memoir and what inspired her to share her personal journey.

What inspired you to write your book?

I decided to write my book as a form of therapy. I was 3 months post-chemotherapy and had a lot of pain and trauma surrounding everything that happened. As I began to write certain chapters caused me to stop, breathe for a moment and have a good cry or two. By the time I finished, I was relieved, proud and knew that I could face life again as a Stage IV cancer survivor. I was inspired to finish the book by thinking of all the men and women who came before me and had to face the same challenges but had a different outcome. I was inspired by my family, friends and loved ones. Thriving Through The Storm is truly a testament to love, support and conquering all things on your own terms.

What were the literary, psychological and/or logistical challenges in bringing your work to life?

There were a lot of psychological challenges. I had to relive those moments in chemotherapy. I had to relive finding out I was diagnosed with Stage IV cancer. It hurt and it was so hard in bringing the book to life, but it was necessary.

What is the mission you set out to accomplish with your voice in this book?

I wanted to tell my story. To inspire readers that no matter the storms they face, no matter what challenges life brings, you have a choice to thrive through it all. My prayer is that this book will touch lives and motivate entrepreneurs to say goodbye to the “grindaholic” mindset and hello to self-care. “Thriving Through The Storm” is my personal memoir on how I survived my lowest moment in life and is an interactive guide that takes readers on a journey of how they can overcome challenges too.

