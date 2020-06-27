Brian McKnight cries while sharing what it means to finally fall in love

 Skip to content

Brian McKnight T Ordway Center for Performing Arts (photo credit: Nagashia Jackson)

During a recent interview on rolling out’s “A.M. Wake-Up Call,” Brian McKnight cried while sharing what it means to fall in love with the woman of your dreams.

“I woke up this morning and I’m still with the most beautiful woman who ever lived. I look at that footage and there’s no way I can get through it. I’m happy for the first time in my life because it’s not about me anymore. It’s giving myself to someone else.”

June 27, 2020

A.R. Shaw

A.R. Shaw

A.R. Shaw is an author and journalist who documents culture, politics, and entertainment. He has covered The Obama White House, the summer Olympics in London, and currently serves as Lifestyle Editor for Rolling Out magazine. Shaw's latest book, Trap History, delves into the history and global dominance of Trap music. Follow his journey on TrapHistory.Com, Twitter @arshaw and Instagram @arshaw23.