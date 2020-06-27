Brian McKnight cries while sharing what it means to finally fall in love

During a recent interview on rolling out’s “A.M. Wake-Up Call,” Brian McKnight cried while sharing what it means to fall in love with the woman of your dreams.

“I woke up this morning and I’m still with the most beautiful woman who ever lived. I look at that footage and there’s no way I can get through it. I’m happy for the first time in my life because it’s not about me anymore. It’s giving myself to someone else.”

