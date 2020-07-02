Meet Yung BBQ, the infamous dancer rising to fame on social media

Tune in with rolling out for a conversation with internet sensation Yung BBQ. She’s danced her way into the hearts of many celebrities, including Diddy, Chris Brown, SZA and Teyana Taylor, all whom have either reposted her videos or called her “a breath of fresh air.” Yung BBQ’s ability to incite consistent laughter and unadulterated entertainment during these unprecedented times are traits that led to her Instagram popularity. Our chat includes more about her “instafamous” status and the story behind her unique name.