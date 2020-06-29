Gospel singer Evvie McKinney embraces advice from Diddy to stay grounded

Gospel recording artist Evvie McKinney’s new single “Bring the Whole Hood” is an inspirational ode to her country roots and upbringing in Memphis, Tennessee, and suggests that a win for one is a win for the entire community. After winning season one of the “The Four: Battle for Stardom,” McKinney was looking forward to realizing her dream of sharing her music and her faith. She says it was important for fans to recognize her as a gospel artist because her faith in God is responsible for her gift. McKinney also believes it’s her responsibility to be a light in the world and an inspiration to others during these turbulent times and beyond.

Do you feel a responsibility to use music to inspire people, especially during this time?

During such disturbing times that we’re living in, I understand why God allows music to be an outlet for a lot of people. Music is spiritually a universal language, and it can be felt deep within a person’s heart. Music can either inspire a person to feel good, or it can influence a person to feel bad. Responsibly, for me, my voice is being used in today’s world to unleash that higher calling within all of us.

Were you a fan of Meghan Trainor before you had the opportunity to work with her?

Before I had the chance to work with Meghan Trainor, I was a major fan and supporter of her music. When she first came out with “Bass” back in 2014, I absolutely loved the message of the song, and I fell deeply in love with the retro groove of her music. When her album Thank You was released in 2016, I played that album repeatedly on long tours across the United States, but all along I was being prepared for the time I would get to work with her.

What are your favorite memories from “The Four”?

My favorite memories from “The Four” are the first time I walked out on stage and saw Diddy, Meghan Trainor, DJ Khaled and Charlie Walk, the first time I secured my seat by singing “Never Loved a Man” by Aretha Franklin and, of course, when I was announced the first season winner of “The Four.”

