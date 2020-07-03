How David Imonitie became 1 of the top Black salesmen in the world



Tune in as rolling out speaks with author and serial entrepreneur, David Imonitie. According to Black Enterprise, David is the highest-earning African American in network marketing in the world, and now considered an icon in the direct sales industry. Dropping out of college and pursuing his own path, David was able to make his first million dollars by the age of 27. He is currently dedicating his years to building a platform for entrepreneurs who aren’t willing to settle for average. Watch as rolling out speaks with David about changing the lives of millions of people, some of his personal mentors, including Bob Proctor and Tony Robbins and his upbringing that has helped shape his life.