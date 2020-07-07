Remy Ma and Papoose expecting 2nd child

Remy Ma and Papoose are expecting their second child together.

The 40-year-old rapper’s husband admitted there are “some good things” coming out of the coronavirus quarantine, as he confirmed his wife — who he has been married to since 2008 — is pregnant.

Speaking on “Fox Soul’s Out Loud With Claudia Jordan,” he said: “I love being with my family.

“I get to spend so much time with my amazing wife and my amazing daughter.

“I’m just making the best out of it, and we’re moving forward. Some good things are coming out of this. We’re going to have a new child real soon.”

Jordan then said: “A lot of quarantine babies are probably going to be born,” and he smiled and laughed.

In December 2018, Remy gave birth to her first child, daughter Reminisce — who is now 18 months old — with Papoose.

She wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of a pink background emblazoned with the words ‘It’s a girl!’: “The Golden Child is here!!! Thank you @papoose for making me the happiest wife in the planet #BlackLove #RemAndPap #BabyMackie #ShesMADDDDcute (sic)”

Papoose — who has three children from a previous relationship — shared the same image on his account as he thanked his wife for their daughter and vowed to try to be a “great” father.

He wrote: “I found a new love!!! Yeahhhhhhhhh!!!!!!!!! Thank you Queen @remyma She is beautiful!! Wowwwwwww THE GOLDEN Child IS HERE!!! #thegoldenchild Gonna continue, working on me. So I can be a great father. Happy (sic)”

The 42-year-old rapper — whose real name is Shamele Mackie — had previously taken to his own Instagram account to ask for prayers during his wife’s “tough labor.”

He wrote: “Tough labor… but my wife is still fighting through it. She’s a warrior! Keep us in your prayers! The #GoldenChild is on its way! (sic)”

Remy — who has a 19-year-old son, Jayson, from a previous relationship — married Papoose over the phone back in 2008 while she was incarcerated in New York state prison.

The couple held a proper ceremony when she was released in 2016.