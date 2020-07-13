Rolling out tech correspondent Meagan Sunn spoke with Ebbie Parsons III, Ed.D., of Yardstick Management about supporting HBCUs, mission-based for-profit businesses, diversity, equity and inclusion and advancing the next generation of Black business leaders. Yardstick Management is one of the nation’s leading Black-owned management consulting firms supporting diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives for many of the world’s most iconic brands.
Ebbie Parsons III connects the dots for Black economic empowerment
July 13, 2020