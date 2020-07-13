 Skip to content

Rolling out tech correspondent Meagan Sunn spoke with Ebbie Parsons III, Ed.D., of Yardstick Management about supporting HBCUs, mission-based for-profit businesses, diversity, equity and inclusion and advancing the next generation of Black business leaders. Yardstick Management is one of the nation’s leading Black-owned management consulting firms supporting diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives for many of the world’s most iconic brands.

 

Ebbie Parsons III connects the dots for Black economic empowerment

July 13, 2020

Meagan Sunn

I AM A TECH AND TELECOM POLICY ADVISOR BASED IN DC PASSIONATE ABOUT MEANINGFUL ACCESS AND INCLUSION.