Nick Cannon fired by Viacom for ‘anti-Semitic’ comments (video)

“Wild ‘N Out,” one of the most successful shows in the history of MTV, is no more.

Nick Cannon was immediately terminated by MTV’s parent company, ViacomCBS, after he refused to adequately apologize for what has been characterized as anti-White and anti-Semitic rhetoric on his podcast while interviewing former Public Enemy member Professor Griff.

Cannon is being castigated for stating that Black people are the “true Hebrews” and that it wasn’t possible for Black people to be anti-Semitic because “we are the Semitic people. … That’s our birthright.” Furthermore, Cannon promulgated a theory about the Rothschilds and “the bloodlines that control everything, even outside of America.”

The Drumline actor and show creator also said White people are the real “savages” and are “barbaric” and that their “lack of pigment” was “a little less” than dark-skinned people which leads to “a lack of compassion.”

“They’re acting out of fear. They’re acting out of low self-esteem. They’re acting out of a deficiency. So, therefore, the only way they can act is evil. They have to rob, steal, rape … in order to survive,” Cannon added. “They’re the ones that are actually closer to animals, they’re the ones that are actually the true savages.”When Cannon’s explanation was considered insufficient for the mainstream, he was summarily excised from the MTV show lineup.

ViacomCBS released a statement that disavowed any relationship with Cannon heretofore: “ViacomCBS condemns bigotry of any kind and we categorically denounce all forms of anti-Semitism. We have spoken with Nick Cannon about an episode of his podcast ‘Cannon’s Class’ on YouTube, which promoted hateful speech and spread anti-Semitic conspiracy theories. While we support ongoing education and dialogue in the fight against bigotry, we are deeply troubled that Nick has failed to acknowledge or apologize for perpetuating anti-Semitism, and we are terminating our relationship with him. We are committed to doing better in our response to incidents of anti-Semitism, racism, and bigotry. ViacomCBS will have further announcements on our efforts to combat hate of all kinds.”

Cannon spoke again via his Facebook page where he said he has no hatred in his heart.

