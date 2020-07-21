Kanye West shares updated tracklist for upcoming album, ‘DONDA’

Kanye West has shared a different track-listing for his upcoming album DONDA.

The outspoken star announced via the micro-blogging platform Twitter, that his next record — which he revealed was titled DONDA, after his late mother Donda West — was set to be released on Friday, July 24, 2020, in a since-deleted tweet.

However, he has now unveiled a different set of songs that are set to appear on the record, with his recent Travis Scott-featuring track, “Wash Us In The Blood,” no longer appearing on the 12-track LP.

He captioned a picture of the track-listing: “DONDA coming this Friday.”

DONDA coming this Friday pic.twitter.com/HGibF3PHYf — ye (@kanyewest) July 21, 2020

The album update comes as West posted a series of bizarre messages on Twitter, in which he claimed his wife Kim Kardashian West tried to “fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up.”

