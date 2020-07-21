Kanye West fires off stream of disturbing tweets, says wife wants him committed

Kanye West fans are becoming increasingly concerned about the rapper’s mental health after he fired off a stream of bizarre and disjointed tweets.

A day after his calamitous presidential rally in North Charleston, South Carolina, on Sunday, July 19, 2020, Kanye, 43, likened himself to the doomed Black male character in the blockbuster horror film Get Out. He also said his wife, Kim Kardashian West, 39, is trying to have him institutionalized after he admitted that he initially wanted to have his eldest child aborted.

Kim was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like on the movie Get Out because I cried about saving my daughters life yesterday — ye (@kanyewest) July 21, 2020

According to both TMZ and People magazine, she was shocked and furious that he mentioned their oldest daughter North during his discussion about abortion. They also are parents to daughter Chicago, 2, and sons Saint, 4, and Psalm, 1.

“Even if my wife wants to divorce me after this speech, she brought North into the world even when I didn’t want to. She stood up and she protected that child,” West said before adding that his own father felt the same way. “You know who else protected a child? Forty-three years ago, who do you think protected a child? My mom.”

West also came with other disturbing tweets:

Everybody knows the movie get out is about me — ye (@kanyewest) July 21, 2020

I put my life on my God that Norths mom would never photograph her doing playboy and that’s on God I’m at the ranch … come and get me — ye (@kanyewest) July 21, 2020

West children will never do playboy west pic.twitter.com/HkhaDSFGxD — ye (@kanyewest) July 21, 2020

If I get locked up like Mandela Ya’ll will know why — ye (@kanyewest) July 21, 2020

Moreover, the College Dropout album architect came with this:

NBC locked up Bill Cosby — ye (@kanyewest) July 21, 2020

Finally, Kanye seemed resigned to relegating himself to his musical bunker. He didn’t say, however, if this marks the end of his presidential aspirations.

Ima focus on the music now — ye (@kanyewest) July 21, 2020

Many of his 30 million Twitter followers were quick with responses that crystallized pop culture’s concern for Kanye’s immediate and distant future:

Bruh, you embarrassed your wife in front of an entire crowd. Talking about a woman's choice when it comes to abortion is not okay! — Reasonably Content MN Twins Fan 🏳️‍🌈 (@MNTwinsKid) July 21, 2020

It is well known that what is happening with Kanye West has gone beyond the concept of personality. It is a moment for him and those around him to recognize that he is in need of medical support, and it is also not a reason for mockery, because it can happen to anyone. — Rafael Melo🌈 (@Raffaellmello) July 21, 2020

Didn’t the K’s do that to Lamar Odom too? — l E T 17 (@Inevitable_ET) July 21, 2020