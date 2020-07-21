 Skip to content

Kanye West fires off stream of disturbing tweets, says wife wants him committed

By Terry Shropshire | July 21, 2020 |

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West (Photo credit: © PacificCoastNews)

Kanye West fans are becoming increasingly concerned about the rapper’s mental health after he fired off a stream of bizarre and disjointed tweets.

A day after his calamitous presidential rally in North Charleston, South Carolina, on Sunday, July 19, 2020, Kanye, 43, likened himself to the doomed Black male character in the blockbuster horror film Get Out. He also said his wife, Kim Kardashian West, 39, is trying to have him institutionalized after he admitted that he initially wanted to have his eldest child aborted.

According to both TMZ and People magazine, she was shocked and furious that he mentioned their oldest daughter North during his discussion about abortion. They also are parents to daughter Chicago, 2, and sons Saint, 4, and Psalm, 1.

“Even if my wife wants to divorce me after this speech, she brought North into the world even when I didn’t want to. She stood up and she protected that child,” West said before adding that his own father felt the same way. “You know who else protected a child? Forty-three years ago, who do you think protected a child? My mom.”

West also came with other disturbing tweets:

 

 

 

Moreover, the College Dropout album architect came with this:

Finally, Kanye seemed resigned to relegating himself to his musical bunker. He didn’t say, however, if this marks the end of his presidential aspirations.

Many of his 30 million Twitter followers were quick with responses that crystallized pop culture’s concern for Kanye’s immediate and distant future:

 

 

 

 

 

 



