Emmy Awards 2020 nominations announced

Sandra Oh has landed her third straight Emmy Awards nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a drama series.

The “Killing Eve” star made history in 2018 when she became the first woman of Asian descent to be recognized in a lead actress category at the annual awards ceremony, and after bagging a second nomination in 2019, she is now continuing her historic run with a third consecutive nomination this year.

Sandra was nominated for her work as Eve Polastri in the BBC drama during a live stream show on Tuesday, July 28, announcing all the nominees for the 2020 awards ceremony.

The 49-year-old actress will battle it out against her co-star Jodie Comer, as well as Zendaya (“Euphoria”), Olivia Colman (“The Crown”), Jennifer Aniston (“The Morning Show”), and Laura Linney (“Ozark”).

Elsewhere, “Killing Eve” also landed a nomination alongside shows including Disney+’s “The Mandalorian,” cult hit “Stranger Things” and “Breaking Bad” spin-off “Better Call Saul.”

Lead Actor in a Drama Series nominees include Billy Porter for “Pose,” Steve Carell for “The Morning Show,” and Sterling K. Brown for “This Is Us.”

“Killing Eve” also earned a nomination for Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, where Fiona Shaw will face the likes of Laura Dern and Meryl Streep (“Big Little Lies”), Thandie Newton (“Westworld”), and Helena Bonham Carter (“The Crown”).

The 2020 Emmy Awards are set to take place in September, and are pressing ahead despite concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Jimmy Kimmel will be returning to emcee the ceremony for the third time.