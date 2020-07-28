Fans want Tory Lanez deported for allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion

Now that it has been confirmed irrefutably that Megan Thee Stallion was shot in both feet, many fans believe Tory Lanez’s freedom, career, health and citizenship status are in peril.

The 28-year-old Canadian-born rapper allegedly fired off his gun the same night that Megan, 25, ended up with two bullets in her feet. And now many of Thee Stallion’s supporters want him out of the country with all deliberate speed.

Nearly half a million fans viewed Megan’s teary recollection of the “super scary” evening that ended up with her in surgery and Lanez in the Los Angeles County lockup on a charge of illegally carrying a firearm, a felony.

Meg thee Stallion confirms she was shot in both of her feet pic.twitter.com/CiLkxcK5xP — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) July 27, 2020

Megan, whose real name is Megan Jovon Ruth Pete of Houston, did not call out Lanez by name, but fan outrage seemed to rise exponentially as they watched her struggle to explain what happened to her during an Instagram Live video.

Moments after the video was shown, fellow celebrities unfollowed Lanez, and many fans have signed a petition to have the rapper-DJ-songwriter deported back across the northern border.

On Lanez’s birthday, Monday, July 27, 2020, fans pieced together a Change.org petition to banish him from the United States permanently. The petition reads: “Deport Tory Lanez (Daystar Peterson) back to Canada and ban him from coming to America FOREVER. This little 5’3 man with a big ego has contributed nothing to the American Economy, and promotes violence and violence against women. Furthermore, he should be banned from the United States FOREVER for intentionally trying to harm Megan the [sic] Stallion. SEND HIM BACK TO CANADA ASAP!”

Fans also had a lot to say on Twitter:

Meg said she was shot in BOOTH of her feet. I hope Tory Lanez never knows peace pic.twitter.com/O7xS6VMIDL — pikasso pearl 🧑🏾‍🎨 (@tylathecreative) July 27, 2020

Nearly 6,000 people have signed a petition to deport Tory Lanez back to Canada — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) July 28, 2020

tory lanez was already struggling being 5’3” but he had to shoot my good sis meg in BOTH her feet? issa wrap for you leprechaun — miski (@musegold) July 27, 2020

people will initially distance themselves from Tory & then slowly welcome him back like how y’all did w Chris Brown, Fabolous, R Kelly, etc etc etc.

wash, rinse, repeat. — Britt Knows Beauty ♡ (@mslauryntrill) July 27, 2020

I don’t support deportation cause it impacts black and brown people the most, but lord send Tory Lanez back to Canada!!!pic.twitter.com/j7VVdCZ2Ni — From Russia With Love (@evelynvwoodsen) July 27, 2020

It’s the fact that men all over the internet were making up lies saying Megan put her hands on Tory and also saying she was a man. They literally were jumping through hoops trying to justify violence against a woman. That says a lot — From Russia With Love (@evelynvwoodsen) July 27, 2020