Megan Thee Stallion ‘traumatized’ after allegedly being shot by Tory Lanez

Megan Thee Stallion revealed that she is “traumatized and hurt” after being shot.

On Friday, July 17, 2020, the “Savage” rapper shared her views on Twitter one day after reports surfaced that she allegedly was shot by singer Tory Lanez.

“Black women are so unprotected & we hold so many things in to protect the feelings of others w/o considering our own. It might be funny to y’all on the internet and just another messy topic for you to talk about but this is my real life and I’m real life hurt and traumatized (sic),” she wrote.

The incident occurred during the early morning hours of June 12. Megan Thee Stallion was reportedly partying with Lanez and Kylie Jenner. At some point, Thee Stallion was attempting to leave a vehicle, and Lanez allegedly fired a shot at her, hitting her in the foot.

“On Sunday morning, I suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me,” she posted on Instagram July 15. “I was never arrested, the police officers drove me to the hospital where I underwent surgery to remove the bullets. I’m incredibly grateful to be alive and that I’m expected to make a full recovery, but it was important for me to clarify the details about this traumatic night.”

The LAPD arrested Lanez for having a gun, but he has yet to be charged with shooting Megan Thee Stallion as an investigation continues. Lanez was released on the morning of July 16 after posting $35,000 bail.