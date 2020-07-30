Tahiry violently grabbed by rapper Vado during ‘Marriage Boot Camp’ (video)

Reality TV star Tahiry Jose became a top trending topic on social media on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, after footage emerged of her being violently grabbed by rapper Vado.

During an episode of WE tv’s “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition,” Jose and Vado, who are on-and-off-again lovers, were in group therapy, which included several celebrity couples and Dr. Ish Major, a psychiatrist who served as their counselor.

At some point during the therapy session, the group began addressing anger issues, and Vado became upset with Jose. He stood up and, as she continued to sit in a chair, lunged at Jose grabbing her in a violent manner. Vado then told Jose, “You lucky I don’t f—ing hurt you.”

Major stepped in between Vado and Jose before anything could escalate and walked Vado away from the group.

Major posted the caption on his Instagram, “This is not ok y’all! Never. Ever. I couldn’t believe it happened. Everybody froze. We’re going to do everything we can to make it right.”

Jose responded on Twitter and Instagram, writing, “First let me say that I’m devastated that this will be shown for the world to see, but I fully understand that I have chosen to live my life (good… bad… and ugly) in front of the camera. Let me be clear. For all the people saying this was scripted, it is not. As a woman that has already suffered physical abuse at the hands of a man, why would I ever want to relive that?”

Vado, a rapper from Harlem, New York, wrote on Twitter, “I get it y’all don’t know me but those that do know that I’m one of the most humblest mannered person there is. With that being said did I lose my cool? Yes, I did because I should have never grabbed her by her clothes. As a man, we suppose to protect our lady.”

He also tweeted, “Period… Even if they taking ur kindness for weakness but continue to watch da show and you will see who was the aggressor.”

View the clip of the incident below.