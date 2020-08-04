Lil Scrappy and Bambi welcome a baby girl

Congratulations are in order as “Love & Hip-Hop” reality television stars Lil Scrappy and Bambi just welcomed a baby girl, Xylo.

The couple shared the news that Bambi was in labor on social media yesterday, Aug. 4, and took fans through the delivery.

Scrappy shared a video on his Instagram showing, Bambi, in the bed with the caption, “It’s time.” In the same video, he showed himself wearing scrubs excited to welcome his baby.

A little while later he shared a picture of Bambi in the bed with her newborn on her chest.

“She’s here everybody wish my wife @adizthebam a congratulations for being so strong,” he said. “She pushed for 10 min and had our #BabyXYLO beautiful head full of hair 7lbs 5oz we are blessed and I’m thanking God he blessed us with a healthy baby.”

The post earned 300K likes and 15K comments. Among those who sent well wishes were Mona Scott Young, Rasheeda, Eva Marcille, Lil Boosie and more.

This is their second child together. They welcomed their son Breland in 2018 and Scrappy has a daughter from a previous relationship.