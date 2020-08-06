Paulding Co. students suspended for photos of packed halls as COVID-19 spreads

After the photo went viral, school officials faced criticism over how it handled the re-opening of the school, as it appeared that students were not forced to practice social distancing in the midst of a pandemic.

To prevent further exposure to what kids are enduring, an announcement was made at North Paulding High School, which stated that the school district will punish students who share pictures of the school. Two students have reportedly been suspended thus far.

“Some individuals on social media are taking this photo and using it without context to criticize our school reopening efforts. Under the COVID-19 protocols we have adopted, class changes that look like this may happen, especially at a high school with more than 2,000 students,” Paulding Superintendent Brian Otott said in a statement.

However, some students continue to use social media as a way to provide insight into what is occurring inside the schools.

“I am a student at North Paulding High School. If I speak out against the school, I will get suspended or expelled. I need the press to expose my principal for what he’s doing,” one student posted on Twitter.