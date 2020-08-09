Pregnant Zonnique slammed for not marrying baby’s father; Tiny blasts critics

Zonnique Pollins, the pregnant daughter of Tiny Harris, is getting blasted by critics for not wanting to marry the father of her unborn child, rapper Bandhunta Izzy, but her mother came after the haters with a vengeance.

The stepdaughter of music mogul T.I. proclaimed that she is not ready for an even bigger commitment than bringing a newborn into the world, and that is marrying the father.

During an Instagram Live interview with HollywoodLife.com, which is now expired but was recorded by the likes of The Shade Room, Pullins, 24, said she cannot fathom herself being married at this juncture in her young adulthood.

“I’m actually not — my mom is always like, you need to stop saying that — but I feel like, at my age, I don’t really want to get married right now,” Zonnique told HollywoodLife. “I feel like that’s an even bigger commitment. I don’t know. I hate to say that it’s an even bigger commitment than a baby to me, but getting married just seems like so much. Right now, that’s not really what I would like to do.”

Pullins received some scattered showers of hate, which was encapsulated by this tweet below:

Zonnique having a baby is cool and all. But sis, please make it a goal to get married to Izzy! Izzy already have two other kids by two different women. Please do not let you be the third baby momma. Zonnique to pretty to be a baby mamma, she definitely wifey type. — Nique ✨ (@_imsointoyou) August 5, 2020

When the shade started raining down on Pullins, mother Harris channeled her inner lioness and tore into her daughter’s social media critics:

Some folks took their complaints to the matriarch on Instagram with such admonishments as: “Why not teach ya ‘baby’ not to be another BM but to be a WIFE.”

Harris swatted them away with the swing of one motherly claw:

“Girl get tf off my page wit that s—,” Tiny replied. “She gone be good if she don’t have a husband! I didn’t have one when I had her & we did d— good & we great now!”

