5 reasons to love the all-new 2020 Nissan Titan Pro 4X

The strongly designed 2020 Nissan Titan Pro 4x has the ability to work hard and play harder.

Trucks today are much more efficient, fun to drive, and loaded with high-tech options. Nissan has heard the message loud and clear with the production of the Titan Pro 4x. This truck boasts a ton of features that will make any off-road trail beg for mercy.

Nissan’s Pro 4x Titan is a direct competitor of the Ford Raptor and Ram Rebel in the off-road sector. It also comes with a ton of upgrades that will make any truck enthusiast smile.

Here are our top five reasons you’ll love the 2020 Nissan Titan Pro 4x.

1. The power within

You can definitely judge this book by its cover. The 5.6L V8 engine is just as aggressive as this truck’s design. Nissan’s raised the bar on the 2020 Titan by achieving 400 hp and 413 pound-feet of torque. This engine also pulls its weight with a towing capacity of up to 9,240 pounds.

2. Size matters

The Titan Pro 4x comes with a spacious cabin allowing up to five passengers and over 40 inches of front-leg space and 24 inches of rear leg room. Despite the large cabin, this truck’s bed is over 6.5 feet long, 5.3 feet wide and nearly 20.8 inches deep.

3. Brains and brawn

This truck offers much more than the ordinary pickup with a 9-inch Nissan Connect touchscreen and Wi-Fi hot spot connectivity. Comfort and convenience also go hand-in-hand thanks to the Titan Pro’s trailer sway control and sonar technology.

4. This ride has rhythm

Nissan has partnered with Fender sound entertainment to make this ride complete. This theater surround sound system has 12 speakers, including a center speaker and subwoofer.

5. Price tag

The Titan comes with a number of different trims but the Pro 4x is sure to be a fan favorite. It’s also priced competitively for a full-size truck with so many features. You can grab your own Titan Pro today for the starting price of $47,590. Whether you’re looking to take an adventure off-road or in the city, this truck has what you need.