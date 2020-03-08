The 2020 Armada, Nissan’s flagship SUV, is truly family-friendly

The Armada is the flagship SUV for Nissan. It is a full-size Sports Utility Vehicle, that is truly family-friendly for work, school or weekend adventure getaways!

Nissan continues the legacy with the new 2020 Armada Platinum 4WD with signature strength, power, and durability. Under the hood is 390 horsepower with an advanced 5.6-liter Endurance V-8.

Nissan offers four trims with optional rear or four-wheel drive. Prices for two-wheel-drive models start as follows: SV, $47,100; SL, $54,900; Platinum, $60,530; and Platinum Reserve, $65,030. Four-wheel drive adds $3,000.

The rugged body look of the Armada features an aggressive bold V-motion front grille and standard LED low-beam headlights with halogen high beams and LED daytime running lights. In the rear, bold combination lights include LED taillights.

Rolling out test drove a black Armada Platinum with premium two-tone leather seating and contrast stitching, open-pore wood-tone, and black quartz interior trim. This stylish SUV is equipped to comfortably seat eight. The premium interior offers plush captain seats for both the driver and passenger. For the Armada SL and Platinum models, second-row captain’s chairs with a removable second-row console are optional.

Safety is paramount at Nissan. The 2020 Armada is loaded with flagship level of safety, and security features. In front, there are standard Intelligent Forward Collision Warning, Intelligent Cruise Control and Intelligent Distance Control. Also available is Automatic Emergency Braking.

On the sides are Intelligent Lane Intervention, Lane Departure Warning, Blind Spot Warning and Intelligent Blind Spot Intervention. In the rear, RearView Monitor7 and Intelligent Around View® Monitor 7 help provide extra sets of “eyes” when backing out or parking. The innovative Intelligent Around View® Monitor can also come in handy when negotiating tight off-road trails.

The 2020 Armada Platinum is an impressive full-size SUV that offers versatility. Roominess for eight passengers, including third-row seating if needed.

As test-driven, the delivery price for the 2020 Armada Platinum 4WD is $71,335.