Westbrook Media and Cadillac release ‘Backstage,’ celebrating ESCALADE IQ launch

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Westbrook Media, the Los Angeles-based entertainment and media company, and luxury automaker Cadillac announce the release of Backstage—a two-episode branded content series celebrating the reveal of the brand’s all-electric ESCALADE IQ SUV in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. Hosted by Grammy-award winner DJ Jazzy Jeff, the series features renowned lyricists and rappers, Big Boi and MC Lyte, discusses their hip-hop journeys, and Cadillac’s impact and connection to culture. Hip-hop enthusiasts can view the content on Genius’ YouTube channel.

Cadillac, together with its media agency partner Carat, turned to Westbrook Media to tell this unique story on the strength of its growing track record for creating award-winning branded entertainment. Westbrook Media leverages key talent and distribution relationships to offer brands the unmatched opportunity to create branded content that entertains.

“Throughout its history, Cadillac has been at the cutting-edge of culture and innovation. Honoring a half- a-century of hip-hop and the launch of Cadillac’s first-ever all-electric ESCALADE IQ presented our teams with a unique opportunity to creatively explore Cadillac’s connection to the genre and its listeners. This collaboration enabled us to celebrate the visionaries who have made hip-hop into a tremendous global genre, and the brand and collaborators who’ve played an important role in its history, and continued cultural resonance,” said Brad Haugen, President of Westbrook Media.

The all-electric ESCALADE IQ is the first-ever all-electric version of the luxury brand’s most iconic SUV to be available late 2024. With Cadillac-estimated 450 miles of range1, bold styling, a curved pillar-to-pillar 55” total diagonal LED display and a new Executive 2nd Row, ESCALADE IQ delivers a truly luxurious EV experience. The Escalade has been a pioneer of the large luxury SUV movement and quickly established itself as the segment’s preeminent entry, channeling Cadillac’s signature design, technology, and performance in a new proportion.

“Through this creative alliance, we not only honor hip-hop’s essence but elevate it to new heights, celebrating its indelible imprint on our society and the Escalade, an emblem of distinction,” Juanita Slappy, Head of Multicultural Marketing. “It’s a true privilege to collaborate with Westbrook Media and the creative genius of Spike DDB to produce a special ode to “IQ” featuring the legendary Big Boi, whose electric and vibrant spirit reverberated through every facet of both creative pieces. As we stand at the crossroads of hip-hop’s 50th milestone, this series bears testament to its profound cultural significance.”

The two-episode series and “IQ” spot by Big Boi will also be viewable via www.cadillac.com/audacity.