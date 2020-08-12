 Skip to content

DaBaby blasted for saying he will vote for Kanye in presidential election

By A.R. Shaw | August 12, 2020 |

DaBaby at WGCI BIG JAM 2019 (Photo credit: Eddy “Precise” Lamarre)

While most Black people in America took a moment to recognize the historical moment of Kamala Harris being named as Joe Biden’s running mate, rapper DaBaby caused havoc when he announced his pick for president.

“I’m gonna let y’all finish, but you got me f—– up you think I ain’t voting for Kan[ye],”

The tweet in support of Kanye as president created a firestorm on social media.

Kanye could be facing legal issues as he attempts to further his campaign. 

CNN analyst and White House correspondent April Ryan tweeted on Aug. 8, “Two states declaring Kanye West ineligible to be on POTUS ballot due to faulty signatures could open him up to an election-fraud investigation. I would imagine other states where reported GOP operatives assisted him to get on the ballot will soon be reviewing.”

Moreover, DaBaby, a resident of Charlotte, North Carolina, will not have the opportunity to vote for Kanye, as he missed the deadline to get on the ballot in the “Sug” rapper’s home state.



