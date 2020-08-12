Kanye West only receiving 2 percent of the Black vote as he runs for president

Kanye West’s dream, to either become the U.S. President or serve as a spoiler in an effort to re-elect the current U.S. president, is getting off to a slow start.

The award-winning music artist is facing an uphill battle when it comes to gaining votes in the Black community. According to a study by POLITICO/Morning Consult, West is only receiving 2 percent of support when it comes to Black voters. Furthermore, Joe Biden’s overall 9-point lead over the current U.S. President, has not been affected by the addition of West.

Although West did garner attention when he initially announced his campaign run, he revealed his lack of political knowledge and mental health issues during his first rally in South Carolina on July 21, 2020.

The embattled singer created a frenzy when he disrespected the legacy of Harriet Tubman.

“Harriet Tubman never actually freed the slaves, she just had them work for other White people,” West said in a statement. He also cried during the event when speaking about his father and daughter. At that moment, it became clear that West was likely unfit to run for U.S. President.

Moreover, it has been revealed that he’s working closely with the Republican party in an attempt to siphon votes from Biden.

However, his late start has led to him missing deadlines to get his name on the ballot in most states. He also could face an investigation for election fraud after he reportedly turned in false signatures in New Jersey and Wisconsin.

West is reportedly running as a member of the Birthday Party—apparently, a political party that he created.