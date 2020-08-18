Cassie shows off amazing 60-pound weight loss, before and after (photos)

Singer Cassie’s life was transformed quickly and completely after trainer-turned-husband Alex Fine was introduced to her by her former boyfriend Diddy.

The “Me & U” singer, who was born Casandra Elizabeth Ventura Fine 33 years ago, had dated the music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs for an entire decade without Diddy ever putting a ring on it.

But when Cassie was swept off her feet by Fine, 27, in 2019, the two quickly got engaged, then married on Aug. 28, 2019, and had a baby on Dec. 6 of that same year.

As with most pregnancies, Cassie put on quite a few pounds. But through her husband’s Instagram page, Cassie has documented her radical weight reversal and subsequently stunned fans with her sculpted physique.

Cassie was initially hesitant to even take a photo after her child was born. But the couple decided it was important to document the journey as to inspire others.

“Anyone that knows me and my Virgo mind for real knows how hard it was for me to decide to post this before and after, but since becoming a mother and experiencing how amazing the female body is, I felt it necessary to share,” Cassie said on Instagram.

Cassie noted that she must remain vigilant about what she consumes because she suffers from thyroiditis that she’s managed to keep under control.

“As women, (not all of us, but a decent amount) we put so much pressure on ourselves to look a certain way when I think what we should be focused on is our overall health and happiness,” she said on the same IG post. “Working out has given me a place to get rid of any negative energy and emotions that I might have, boost my serotonin and practice discipline. Every day that I workout isn’t perfect, but I show up and I push myself.”