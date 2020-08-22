Why Nick Cannon could possibly reconcile relationship with ViacomCBS

Nick Cannon could possibly reconcile his relationship with ViacomCBS. Two months after Cannon’s contract with the media company was terminated, a response to the situation by an executive at ViacomCBS may open the door for the two sides to reunite.

According to Variety, Chris McCarthy, president of entertainment and youth brands at ViacomCBS, spoke about possibly mending the relationship with Cannon.

“I struggle with the fact that Nick, a longtime partner and friend of ours, is on this journey and we’re not part of that journey,” McCarthy said when Cannon’s name was mentioned. “I am hopeful we find a way to bring these two things together and hopefully we will have the opportunity to do that with Nick again.”

Cannon’s “Wild ‘N Out” show was discontinued by ViacomCBS for what the company called “anti-Semitic” views he expressed during his podcast, “Cannon’s Class.” During the podcast, which featured rapper Professor Griff, Cannon said, “[Blacks] are the same people who they want to be. That’s our birthright. We are the true Hebrews.”

After the firing, Cannon responded with a lengthy message on his Facebook page.

“The moment was stolen and highjacked to make an example of an outspoken Black man,” Cannon said. “I will not be bullied, silenced, or continuously oppressed by any organization, group, or corporation. I am disappointed that Viacom does not understand or respect the power of the Black community.”

Cannon eventually issued an apology after facing backlash from those who viewed his comments as anti-Semitic. Cannon tweeted, “I extend my deepest and most sincere apologies to my Jewish sisters and brothers for the hurtful and divisive words that came out of my mouth. They reinforced the worst stereotypes of a proud and magnificent people and I feel ashamed of the uninformed and naïve place that these words came from. The video of this interview has since been removed.”

Cannon has yet to respond to McCarthy’s latest statement.