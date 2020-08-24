Lamar Odom sets wedding date

Lamar Odom and Sabrina Parr have announced their wedding date.

The 40-year-old former basketball star — who was previously married to Khloé Kardashian — and his fiancée have confirmed they’re set to tie the knot in Miami, Florida, on Nov. 11, 2021, as they each took to social media to share pictures of their professionally shot “Save The Date” cards.

Parr, 33, wrote alongside her post: “We’ve both experienced many relationships. Been married, divorced, you name it, we’ve been through it… But this right here will be our LAST DANCE! Can’t wait to marry you big man @lamarodom #theodomslastdance #savethedate #lamarandsabrina #myweddingseason #operationparrodom #miami2021 #blacklove”

And posting the same image to his own Instagram account, Lamar added: “When you got a real one… you gotta keep her @getuptoparr !!!!! #wifey #mrsodom #theodomslastdance”

The official wedding date comes as Parr admitted last year the couple is waiting until they get married to have sex for the first time.

Parr explained that Odom’s decision to abstain from premarital sex comes as he has recently started to live a life clean from addictions and is now listening to the advice given to him by his pastor.

The life coach said: “This is the first time in Lamar’s entire life that he has been clean of drugs, marijuana, porn addiction, sex addiction. Him and I don’t even have sex, believe that or not. Once Lamar got saved, he developed a relationship with a pastor and there’s a lot of things he just wants to grow, areas he wants to grow in, and things he wants to improve on as a man. And as a man, the pastor suggested to him, it’s not Godly if Christians like to have sex before marriage.

“And obviously he’s already had sex, so he couldn’t cut that out, but he said, ‘A great sacrifice to God would be to withhold from sex until you guys got married.’ And so, I think he really respects the pastor’s opinion and his voice.”