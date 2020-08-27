R. Kelly reportedly punched and attacked in his jail cell

R. Kelly was reportedly the victim of an alleged attack while in jail. The incident occurred at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago, according to TMZ.

Kelly was sitting on his bed when an inmate walked into his cell and punched him in the face. The inmate continued to attack Kelly for several more seconds until the attack was eventually stopped.

Inmates were reportedly upset that the facility was placed on lockdown a few days earlier due to people protesting Kelly’s criminal charges outside of the jail.

Following the attack, Kelly was treated and allowed to return to his cell.

The embattled singer has remained in jail since being charged with aggravated criminal sexual assault, criminal sexual assault, and aggravated criminal sex abuse.

The four aggravated criminal sexual assault charges are felonies that could carry prison terms of up to 30 years.