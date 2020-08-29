Steve Stoute understands the importance of the 2020 election. To drive the significance of the Black vote, Stoute, a serial entrepreneur and music executive, recently sat down with NBA star Kevin Durant on The Boardroom: Out of Office podcast.

Stoute took aim at Kanye West for his attempt to serve as a spoiler during the election.

“I don’t want anybody Black running around voting for Kanye West,” Stoute said. “If you’re gonna vote for Donald Trump and you choose Kanye West instead of Donald Trump, great. That will help the Biden campaign. But I don’t want Black people who were thinking about voting for Biden, voting for Kanye West, in the markets, in the areas that he’s registered as a candidate. That’s going to hurt us.”

Stoute has a point, considering that the 2016 election was decided by roughly 70,000 votes that gave the current president the edge in the Electoral College.

West is currently on the ballot in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Colorado, Vermont, Utah, Tennessee, Minnesota, and Idaho.

Although West did garner attention when he initially announced his campaign run, he revealed his lack of political knowledge and mental health issues during his first rally in South Carolina on July 21, 2020.

The embattled singer created a frenzy when he disrespected the legacy of Harriet Tubman.

“Harriet Tubman never actually freed the slaves, she just had them work for other White people,” West said in a statement. He also cried during the event when speaking about his father and daughter. At that moment, it became clear that West was likely unfit to run for U.S. President.

Moreover, it has been revealed that he’s working closely with the Republican party in an attempt to siphon votes from Biden.

West is reportedly running as a member of the Birthday Party — apparently, a political party that he created.