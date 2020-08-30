Marques Houston, 39, and teen wife show off wedding photos

Actor Marques Houston and new wife Miya are flossing their wedding photos from this past week despite considerable opposition from social media.

Fans were outraged that Houston got engaged to the 19-year-old woman because she is 20 years his junior. Social media made their strong sentiments known to the actor who came to fame via the “Sister, Sister” sitcom in the late 1990s.

The “One on One” star, who began dating Miya Dickey a year ago, proposed to her in March 2020, and that’s when fans found out how old — or rather, how young — she was.

Houston remained unbothered by the legion of haters as he explained himself and shut down the critics with this post to his one million Instagram fans in March.

“I met Miya in 2018 through a mutual friend. Never before then, did I even know she existed. Miya is like a daughter to Chris Stokes because we are all like family. Being a Jehovah’s Witness, we all showcase true love like family. That’s it.”

Miya Houston appeared blissful and dotted her IG page liberally with photos from their wedding.