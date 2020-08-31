NBA player Donovan Mitchell pledges $45K toward education of Jacob Blake’s sons
NBA star Donovan Mitchell is committing to give tens of thousands of dollars to improve the lives of Jacob Blake’s children.
The Utah Jazz player has pledged $45,000 toward the education of Blake’s three sons, who saw their father, an unarmed Black man, shot in the back seven times by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The shooting has left Blake hospitalized and paralyzed from the waist down.
Mitchell made the announcement to his millions of Instagram followers the same day that he released his Adidas Spidey-Sense sneakers.
https://www.instagram.com/p/CEcI39LgJ2V/
He also announced that the donation was being matched by athletic wear company Adidas, which will bring the total funds to be given to Blake’s children to $90,000.