Celebrities react to Beyoncé sending them her Ivy Park x Adidas collection

If you’re not on Beyoncé’s lists of close friends, unfortunately, you weren’t one of the lucky ones who received a very special gift from the superstar this week.

Beyoncé sent out big orange wardrobe closets with her full Ivy Park x Adidas collection to some of her favorite celebrity friends.

Cardi B, Missy Elliott, Zendaya, Janelle Monáe, Laverne Cox, Ellen DeGeneres and Resse Witherspoon were among the fortunate few who received a one-of-a-kind package from Queen Bey as she launched her Ivy Park x Adidas collection.

The celebrities took to social media in excitement to show off their big orange wardrobe packages full of Ivy Park x Adidas gear from the “Brown Skin Girl” hitmaker.

