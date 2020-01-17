Celebrities react to Beyoncé sending them her Ivy Park x Adidas collection

Beyoncé’s Ivy Park x Adidas collaboration is out. (Image source: Youtube – Beyonce)

If you’re not on Beyoncé’s lists of close friends, unfortunately, you weren’t one of the lucky ones who received a very special gift from the superstar this week.

Beyoncé sent out big orange wardrobe closets with her full Ivy Park x Adidas collection to some of her favorite celebrity friends.

Cardi B, Missy Elliott, Zendaya, Janelle Monáe, Laverne Cox, Ellen DeGeneres and Resse Witherspoon were among the fortunate few who received a one-of-a-kind package from Queen Bey as she launched her Ivy Park x Adidas collection.

Ivy Park x Adidas collection (Image source: Instagram – @beyonce)

The celebrities took to social media in excitement to show off their big orange wardrobe packages full of Ivy Park x Adidas gear from the “Brown Skin Girl” hitmaker.

Click continue to view the celebs’ reactions, starting with Cardi B.

Continue »
Cassidy Sparks
Cassidy Sparks

I am a blogger, journalist and media enthusiast. I am passionate about covering entertainment, fashion and beauty. Keep up with me at Cassinthecity.com





