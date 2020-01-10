Beyoncé teases new Ivy Park x Adidas collaboration (video)

Beyoncé has done it again and this time she’s giving you an opportunity to be sexy, athletic and comfy in styles designed by her.

After much anticipation, Queen Bey has announced the release date for her new unisex Adidas x IVY PARK athleisure fashion collection.

On Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2020 the 38-year-old singer released a teaser video to get us ready and in ‘formation’ for the new drop.

In the one-minute video, you can see Beyoncé alongside a diverse group of dancers and models all sporting items from the new collection.

The video opens with two voice-overs: “I find love in everything that I do,” and “These barriers are not going to stop me.” Cityscape scenes and a close-up shot of model Ebonee Davis and Beyoncé precede two models in a convertible car sporting the new designs.

In the teaser, you can see the burgundy, neon orange and cream color schemes accent a variety of styles including classic Adidas striped tracksuits, flowing jackets, workout apparel, sock-style boots, and more.

You can also see a variety of jewelry and accessories in the video that will also be a part of the collection including chunky gold anklets, bracelets, rings, and “IVY PARK” grills.

Beyoncé previously spoke with ELLE about the upcoming collection and why it’s unisex. “This new line is fun and lends itself to creativity, the ultimate power. I focused on designing a unisex collection of footwear and apparel because I saw so many men in IVY PARK.

If you want to style like Beyoncé, her IVY PARK x Adidas collection will be available on Jan. 18, 2020.