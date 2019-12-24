Red carpet fashion from the 36th annual UNCF Atlanta Mayor’s Masked Ball

The 36th annual UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball hosted by Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms serves as a premier fundraising gala and major social event focusing on raising awareness about the need and benefits of a college education, the students UNCF serves and the contributions of historically Black colleges and universities.

The black-tie event, which was held Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in the Atrium Ballroom at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis, brought out a number of celebrities, community leaders and influencers for a good cause.

Here are some fashion moments from this year’s big event.

Chris Tucker and Jarneen Chaney Brown – The comedian sported a black and white checkered jacket and his date sported a long grey dress with a thigh-high split.

Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker – The songwriter and television personality wore a beautiful gold and silver sequined dress, while her husband donned a classic black tuxedo.

Gizelle Bryant and Pastor Jamal Harrison Bryant – “The Real Housewives of Potomac” cast member wore a black and sheer sequined jumpsuit, and the pastor of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church wore a black velvet suit accented with a floral design.

Lynn Whitfield – The acclaimed actress attended the event decked out in a black calf-length dress with sheer sleeves.

Killer Mike and Shay Bigga – The community activist arrived in a black velvet suit, and his wife wore a sparkly, multicolored dress.