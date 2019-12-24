Red carpet fashion from the 36th annual UNCF Atlanta Mayor’s Masked Ball

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, escorted by husband Derek Bottoms, at the 36th annual UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. (Photo credit: Sue Ross / Photo Grio)

The 36th annual UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball hosted by Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms serves as a premier fundraising gala and major social event focusing on raising awareness about the need and benefits of a college education, the students UNCF serves and the contributions of historically Black colleges and universities.

The black-tie event, which was held Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in the Atrium Ballroom at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis, brought out a number of celebrities, community leaders and influencers for a good cause.

Here are some fashion moments from this year’s big event.

Chris Tucker and Jarneen Chaney Brown – The comedian sported a black and white checkered jacket and his date sported a long grey dress with a thigh-high split.

Chris Tucker and Jarneen Chaney Brown (Photo credit: Sue Ross / Photo Grio)

Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker – The songwriter and television personality wore a beautiful gold and silver sequined dress, while her husband donned a classic black tuxedo.

Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker (Photo credit: Sue Ross / Photo Grio)

Gizelle Bryant and Pastor Jamal Harrison Bryant – “The Real Housewives of Potomac” cast member wore a black and sheer sequined jumpsuit, and the pastor of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church wore a black velvet suit accented with a floral design.

Gizelle Bryant and Jamal Harrison Bryant (Photo credit: Sue Ross / Photo Grio)

Lynn Whitfield – The acclaimed actress attended the event decked out in a black calf-length dress with sheer sleeves.

Lynne Whitfield (Photo credit: Sue Ross / Photo Grio)

Killer Mike and Shay Bigga – The community activist arrived in a black velvet suit, and his wife wore a sparkly, multicolored dress.

Killer Mike and Shay Bigga (Photo credit: Sue Ross / Photo Grio)
