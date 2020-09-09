Patti LaBelle and Gladys Knight to face off in legendary Verzuz battle

Two of the biggest names in R&B and soul music will face off in the next Verzuz battle.

On Monday evening, Sept. 8, 2020, Swizz Beatz and Timbaland posted a flyer on Instagram that revealed an upcoming Verzuz battle between legendary singers Gladys Knight and Patti LaBelle.

“Y’all gotta get dressed up in ya Sunday’s best for this classic affair,” Swizz Beatz tweeted when announcing the event, which will take place on Sept. 13 on Instagram and Apple TV.

Both singers began their careers in the early 1960s and were prominent figures in the music industry for decades by releasing a multitude of hit records and winning awards for their work.

LaBelle and Knight recorded two songs together in 1991 — “Superwoman” and “I Don’t Do Duets.”

Their battle will likely be one of the more significant Verzuz events since the Swizz Beatz and Timbaland creation began in March to serve as a divergent from the pandemic.

Top Verzuz battles included Monica vs. Brandy; Teddy Riley vs. Babyface; Erykah Badu vs. Jill Scott and Snoop Dogg vs. DMX, to name a few.

View Twitter reactions below:

