NBA player investigated for allegedly sneaking woman into his hotel room

A member of the Houston Rockets could be suspended for allegedly sneaking a woman into his hotel room. On Sept. 10, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports revealed that Danuel House Jr. is the player who is under investigation.

House may have allowed a COVID-19 testing official into his room.

Following the reported incident, House was not on the active roster as the Rockets faced-off against the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals.

If House is found guilty of his alleged actions, he could be suspended for the remainder of the season or forced to do a 10-game quarantine.

NBA officials are seeking to minimize the possible spread of COVID-19 inside of the bubble by encouraging players to practice social distancing while off the court and wearing a mask at all times.

Lou Williams of the Los Angeles Clippers was forced to do a 10-game quarantine after he visited Magic City strip club in Atlanta while on an excused absence from the NBA bubble.

If House is suspended or forced to quarantine, it could be a blow to the Rockets who could use his bench scoring against the Los Angeles Lakers.

House is averaging 11.4 points and 5.8 rebounds in the playoffs and remains a dependable asset for a Rockets team seeking to upset the No. 1 seeded Lakers.