Colin Kaepernick’s new Nike jersey sells out in minutes (photo)

Colin Kaepernick continues to be treated like nuclear waste by NFL teams. But his lack of playing time has not impacted his enormous international popularity — and it might be partially fueled by his pariah status among league owners — as evidenced by his ability to make his Nike merchandise fly off the shelves. Again.

Kaepernick’s latest specially-limited edition Nike jersey, CK7, was made available on the Nike website and sold out within minutes.

The official name for the triple-black jersey — black shirt, black number and black lettering — is called The Icon 2.0 and went on sale on Thursday morning, Sept. 17, 2020.

Folks may recall that Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James helped to popularize the jersey by wearing it en route to one of his playoff games last week.

According to TMZ, the jerseys sell for $150. But they are being snatched up in droves and resold on popular sites as EBay and StockX for up to three times the original retail price.

Not bad for a man, now age 32, who can’t get a single tryout for any NFL team four years after first kneeling for the national anthem. Actually, Kaepernick’s The Icon jersey comes on the four-year anniversary of that fateful move as a quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers in 2016.

“Four years ago, I took a knee to protest against systemic racism and social injustice. It was that day that the number on my jersey would come to represent something greater than football, something greater than me.”

Check out the rest of Kaepernick’s thoughts and the jersey below: