Eric Reid calls NFL ‘diabolical’ for using Colin Kaepernick in social video

By Terry Shropshire | September 15, 2020 |

Eric Reid (Photo: Instagram – @e_reid35)

Eric Reid called the NFL “diabolical” for using exiled quarterback Colin Kaepernick in their video to promote social justice.

The Pro Bowl-caliber Reid, 28, joined Kaepernick, 32, by kneeling during the playing of the national anthem when both were members of the San Fransisco 49ers in 2016. Reid has steadfastly supported Kaep ever since. Both men believe they have been blackballed out of the league, though Reid did get another chance to play with the Carolina Panthers until the end of the 2019 season.

Both men successfully sued the NFL for allegedly colluding to keep them out of the NFL and were offered multimillion-dollar settlements.

Reid maintains his belief that the NFL never wanted Kaep to ever return to the league. Therefore, Reid was disgusted that the NFL had the testicular fortitude to show Kaepernick kneeling in a video that promoted social justice and featured singer Alicia Keys.

 

Kaepernick already denounced the NFL’s efforts as a form of “propaganda” to make football fans believe the league was suddenly standing with Kaepernick. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, 61, did recently say he wished the league had reached out to Kaepernick earlier, but Kaep and Reid believe Goodell’s current stance is not sincere.

Some prominent figures shared Reid’s sentiments that the NFL is using Reid and Kaepernick to promote social justice and awareness, while simultaneously blackballing the two players from the league.

Below is the video the NFL put out that featured Kaepernick and Reid kneeling during the “Star-Spangled Banner.”



