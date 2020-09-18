Young Dolph gifts fan $450K Lamborghini Aventador

Memphis-raised rapper Young Dolph recently gave back to a fan in a big way. On Sept. 17, Young Dolph gifted Jackie Davila of Pleasant Grove, Texas his customized Lamborghini Aventador.

The vehicle, which retails at about $450,000, was personally delivered to her by Young Dolph who recently released his album, Rich Slave.

Davila won the car by purchasing Dolph’s album Rich Slave and entering a raffle.

“Last week I walked in the garage to get on my 4wheeler and I looked at my Lambo and said to myself ‘Dolph you should give someone your Aventador and let them enjoy it,'” Dolp said in a statement. “So yea, now I’m about to give one of my fans my Lamborghini in the middle of a pandemic/recession.”

Davila, 23, is a newlywed and expecting her first child. She is planning to sell the car to purchase her first home.