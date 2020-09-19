Dr. Dre’s estranged wife claims she co-owns his name and ‘The Chronic’ album

Dr. Dre’s estranged wife wants more than his coins. She reportedly wants his name and intellectual property.

On Sept. 18, Page Six reported that Nicole Young filed a lawsuit against Dr. Dre, whose real name is André Young, which claims that she co-owns the trademark to his name and the trademark to his classic hip-hop album, The Chronic.

In the lawsuit, Nicole says that Dr. Dre forced her to leave their Los Angeles-area home on April 2, 2020. Following the separation, she claims that Dr. Dre transferred trademarks to another holding company.

“After Andre forced Nicole out of their family home on or about April 2, 2020, he quickly plotted to secretly transfer their assets, to deny Nicole her equal share,” the lawsuit says.

The alleged trademarks were reportedly filed when the two were married.

“These valuable trademarks were filed during Andre’s years married to Nicole, which coincided with Andre’s years of rising success in the music industry,” the lawsuit claims. “The trademarks are presumed to be community property pursuant to California Family Code Section 760. Because they were married, Nicole and Andre owned the Trademarks jointly, from the date of their first filing in 1997, and through 2013, by virtue of being community property owners.”

Along with going after the trademark for Dr. Dre’s name and classic album, Nicole is also reportedly asking spousal support of $2 million per month.

According to TMZ, Nicole’s monthly expenses include $135,000 per for clothes, $20,000 cell phone bill, $10,000 for laundry, $125,000 for charity, and $60,000 for education. She is also asking for Dr. Dre to cover $5 million for her lawyer fees.

Dr. Dre is currently worth $800 million, according to Forbes.