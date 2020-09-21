Foot Locker to turn 2K stores into voter registration locations

With the upcoming election being one of the most critical in our nation’s history, there has been an increase in the number of brands who are stepping up and encouraging people to vote.

In an effort to target and engage the younger generations, Foot Locker is the latest to join the fight.

As more than 4 million young people reach voting age this year, Foot Locker realizes that millennials and Gen Z will have a large amount of power in the coming election.

On Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, the athletic wear retail company announced its partnership with the nonprofit Rock The Vote. The goal of the collaborative effort is to make voter registration easy by offering the services to patrons as they shop.

“At Foot Locker, our mission is to inspire and empower youth culture, so partnering with Rock The Vote was a natural fit to help educate and amplify the voices of today’s youth,” said CEO Richard Johnson.

Starting on Sept. 22, National Voter Registration Day, Foot Locker will transform its 2,000 store locations, including Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports and Footaction, into voter registration locations.

Each store will feature electronic kiosks where shoppers will be able to log on to a special website to check their voter status, register to vote, and sign up for election reminders.

The company is also offering its more than 30,000 employees flexible hours so that they can get out and vote on Election Day.