RL says Janet Jackson, Jodeci, Jon B. inspired new project, ‘The Letter J’
Robert Lavelle Huggar, better known by the moniker RL, represents an era when true R&B reigned. As a member of the singing group Next and as a solo artist in the late 1990s and early 2000s, RL released classic tunes such as “We Can’t Be Friends” and “The Best Man I Can Be.”
The Minneapolis native recently released a new project, The Letter J.
During a recent interview on rolling out‘s “AM Wake-Up Call,” RL discussed his new music and legacy.
It’s nostalgic for me because it take me back to a certain place. They’re people who I am a fan of. I was able to meet Janet Jackson through Jimmy Jam [Harris III] and Terry Lewis. Jon B. is super cool with me. And we were totally inspired by Jodeci growing up. The only artist that I didn’t use that I wanted to use was Joe. It was about finding tracks that we could flip [that] my original audience would like and [and that would] appeal to my new audience. At my age, there’s a super thin line in trying to sound too young and sounding old. We have to straddle that line.