Beauty industry pro Tie Cooper launches Beau Tie Cosmetics for women of color

Ladies, get ready because there is a new makeup line on the market.

Makeup artist, beauty editor and philanthropist Tieshia “Tie” Cooper is transforming her passion for beauty into a new brand — Beau Tie Cosmetics.

Beau Tie Cosmetics officially launched Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, and will feature a line of products with a focus on luxury and inclusion of all shades of beauty.

With more than 14 years of experience and training in the beauty industry, Cooper has worked with celebrities, on national campaigns and for some of the world’s largest brands, including Revlon, Nike, Bronner Bros., and Creme of Nature.

The Beau Tie Cosmetics launch features three lipstick colors introduced as part of Cooper’s signature collection. The lip collection was curated with icons like Dorothy Dandridge, Josephine Baker and Diana Ross in mind.