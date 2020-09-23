Tyrod Taylor had his lung accidentally punctured by NFL team doctor

NFL quarterback Tyrod Taylor had one of his lung’s punctured by the Los Angeles Chargers team medical practitioner, robbing him of his ability to start last Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, and beyond.

The doctor, who was not named in reports, was attempting to administer painkilling medication for Taylor’s cracked ribs he suffered in Chargers’ season opener, a 16-13 win against the Cincinnati Bengals, ESPN reports.

Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn explained to the sports television station that the doctor “just made a mistake.”

“It happens,” Lynn added. “Tyrod’s not angry, not upset.”

The National Football League Players Association is currently investigating the debacle that will inhibit Taylor’s ability to play into the future.

“Our medical and legal team have been in touch with Tyrod and his agent since Sunday, collecting facts,” said NFLPA assistant executive director of external affairs George Atallah in a Twitter post on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. “An investigation has been initiated.”

According to Taylor, he suffered two cracked ribs on the first drive of the contest against the Bengals, but finished out the game. He did not have an MRI until later that week.

ESPN reports that doctors implore Taylor to suspend play “indefinitely.” However, the head coach said on Monday that “if Tyrod is 100 percent, he’s our quarterback.”