NFL quarterback Tarvaris Jackson dies in car accident

Former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Tarvaris Jackson was killed in a single-car accident in his native hometown of Montgomery, Alabama, on April 12, 2020.

Jackson was 36 years old.

According to the Montgomery Advertiser, the car Jackson was driving hit a tree head-on within the city limits and overturned. First responders rushed him to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

At the time of his passing, Jackson had retired from the NFL as a Super Bowl-winning quarterback who played 10 years in the league. He had transitioned from the league and returned to his collegiate roots by becoming an assistant coach at Tennessee State University, an HBCU institution.

Jackson was a high school football star in Alabama who went to the University of Arkansas before transferring to Alabama State. He was considered a “diamond in the rough” when he was selected in the second round of the 2006 NFL Draft. He threw for 39 touchdowns in the 34 games he started for the Minnesota Vikings, the Seattle Seahawks and the Buffalo Bills. Jackson won his NFL championship ring as a backup to Russell Wilson in 2015, his last year in the league.

Wilson was one of the former colleagues from the NFL who offered condolences.

TJack… you will be missed. Praying for your family…Love you man. 💔 — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) April 13, 2020

Jackson leaves behind a wife and three children.