Jacquees proposes to Deion Sanders’ daughter (video)

The self-proclaimed “King of R&B,” Jacquees, and the daughter of an NFL king are going to have a wedding befitting of royalty.

Jacquees strategically leveraged the couple’s lavish baby shower to propose to Deiondra Sanders, the daughter of Deion “Prime Time” Sanders, widely considered the greatest cornerback in NFL history.

The 30-year-old “B.E.D.” crooner and Sanders were living it up at the baby shower when Jacquees suddenly got on one knee and put a diamond ring on Sanders’ finger as the invitees cheered.

The singer recorded the affair as his soon-to-wife screamed and collapsed into his arms and then sealed the deal with a long kiss. Jacquees also announced to his six million Instagram followers that he has a fiancée with the succinct but powerful caption: “She said YES!

.”

Several marquee entertainers were in attendance, including NBA All-Star Trae Young, singer Monica, rapper Killer Mike, comedian DC Young Fly, and others.

Afterward, Jacquees, who was born and raised in Atlanta as Rodriquez Jacquees Broadnax, posted a photo carousel and video montage of the baby shower. This included attendees greeting the couple and immersing themselves in the festive ambiance. Jacquees is also shown reminiscing about how and where he met Sanders.

Regarding their unborn child, Sanders regaled her fanbase on YouTube about the conversations she and Jacquees had about baby names. For the record, Sanders said she is deferring to her fiancé with picking their son’s name.

“It’s only one name that he did mention that I actually really like, and it’s unisex,” said Deiondra. “I said I was going to wait until I know the gender to start picking names. But the one that he did mention—I actually really like that.”