Rick Ross takes aim at Tory Lanez for album addressing Megan Thee Stallion

Rick Ross blasted Tory Lanez for releasing a project that details his drama with Megan Thee Stallion. On Sept. 26, Lanez released the album, Daystar.

On the project, Lanez shares his side of the story on what occurred on Friday, July 17, 2020. Megan Thee Stallion revealed that she was shot by Lanez that night.

Through song, Lanez claimed that he did not shoot Megan Thee Stallion. he professed that they dated and he still loves her. He then dissed multiple Black female artists and revealed his crush for Kylie Jenner.

On an Instagram post, Ross took aim at Lanez for his lack of respect for Black women.

“Tory Lanez, poor decision brother,” Ross said. “Dropping that project… Just outta respect for Breonna Taylor, bruh, we gotta respect these sisters. That ain’t how you address the accusations you facing. That was a poor choice, homie. You ain’t getting no money with that s—.”

The timing of the album release was questionable, considering that the nation learned that cops would not be charged with killing Breonna Taylor days earlier.

Lanez continues to catch flack on social media.

Honestly not interested in listening to Tory Lanez album. Profiting off of the pain you inflicted on another human being isn’t something I can support by listening too it — MADEofHONOR 🏁 (@MizTripleA) September 25, 2020

Dudes rushing to defend Tory Lanez make me feel….uncomfortable. — SKEYEWALKER (@EricSkeyez) September 25, 2020

BLACK WOMEN 🗣🗣🗣🗣 take note of how black men are reacting to this #ToryLanez situation. Pay attention to what they say. This is how you recognize which men to cut out of your circle. Whenever a blk woman is hurt, they have so much doubt about her story. — Briana Yasmine 🌺 (@___BMurda) September 25, 2020

#ChrisBrown took his L like a Boss and redeemed himself … #ToryLanez trying to stay relevant by releasing music related to him shooting meg … and in the midst beefing other female artist …. that album is a constant reminder of the trauma Meg went through that night! — !Time is NEVER Up! (@JODIE60308187) September 25, 2020