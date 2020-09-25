 Skip to content

Rick Ross takes aim at Tory Lanez for album addressing Megan Thee Stallion

By A.R. Shaw | September 25, 2020 |

Tory Lanez at WGCI’s Big Jam in Chicago – (Photo Credit: Eddy “Precise” Lamarre)

Rick Ross blasted Tory Lanez for releasing a project that details his drama with Megan Thee Stallion. On Sept. 26, Lanez released the album, Daystar.

On the project, Lanez shares his side of the story on what occurred on Friday, July 17, 2020. Megan Thee Stallion revealed that she was shot by Lanez that night.

Through song, Lanez claimed that he did not shoot Megan Thee Stallion. he professed that they dated and he still loves her. He then dissed multiple Black female artists and revealed his crush for Kylie Jenner.

On an Instagram post, Ross took aim at Lanez for his lack of respect for Black women.

“Tory Lanez, poor decision brother,” Ross said. “Dropping that project… Just outta respect for Breonna Taylor, bruh, we gotta respect these sisters. That ain’t how you address the accusations you facing. That was a poor choice, homie. You ain’t getting no money with that s—.”

The timing of the album release was questionable, considering that the nation learned that cops would not be charged with killing Breonna Taylor days earlier.

Lanez continues to catch flack on social media.



Posted in Music and tagged , , , ,