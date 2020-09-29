5 Black-owned coffee brands to support on National Coffee Day

It’s National Coffee Day!

It’s time to pour, blend, and enjoy up your favorite cup of coffee. Whether you like dark roasts. iced coffee or lattes, we encourage you to learn about and support Black-owned coffee businesses. On this National Coffee Day instead of hitting up the major coffee shop, check out a local Black coffee shop or check out an online Black coffee retailer. With our Black businesses continuously needing our support, we have compiled a list of three Black-owned coffee shops and companies across the country.

Here are five Black-owned coffee brands that you can support as you get your brew on today.

Caribbrew

Caribrew is a Haitian-American coffee brand. Caribbrew is on a mission to grow delicious coffee while creating long-term, sustainable jobs for Haitian farmers. They offer medium roasts, dark roasts, and Caribbean spiced coffee.

Urban Grind

If you’re ever in Atlanta looking for coffee, espresso, and specialty drinks, Urban Grind may be the spot for you. Since 2007, the shop located in West Midtown has been an oasis for busy people who need a coffee break.

Dope Coffee

Not only is Dope Coffee on a mission to show the world that premium coffee and Black culture go hand in hand, but they also have some unique flavor offerings. From their organic Guatemalan cocoa citrus blossom to their Tanzanian peaberry jasmine cacao currant, Dope Coffee is a great choice for enticing international blends.

Blk & Bold



BLK & Bold is a brand that sells an assortment of coffee and teas and has become recognized as the first Black-owned, nationally distributed coffee brand. The brand also pledges a percentage of its profits to community initiatives.

Sip & Savor

Sip & Savor is a chain of high-end coffee shops located throughout Chicago’s South Side. Run by Trez V. Pugh III, Sip & Savor offers a selection of certified fair trade coffee. They also serve a variety of mochas, lattes, and blended drinks.