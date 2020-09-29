Willow Smith ‘proud’ of Jada Pinkett Smith’s ‘Red Table Talk’ about August Alsina (video)

Among the millions of fans who tuned in and commented on Jada Pinkett Smith’s record-setting “Red Table Talk” episode in which she admitted she had an “entanglement” with singer August Alsina, some have wondered how that bombshell revelation impacted the actress’ two adult children.

Daughter Willow Smith, for one, was “proud” of her mother’s transparency about the matter.

“I want to put it on the table. I’m so proud of you. To be able to see you and Dad do that, for me, that was like, ‘OK, that’s the real deal,'” Willow Smith shared on the latest episode on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, according to People magazine. “That’s real love.”

Alsina, 28, jumped out of the figurative bushes and ambushed Pinkett Smith by publicly revealing they had engaged in a passionate relationship in 2016. Pinkett Smith and husband Will Smith decided to appear on “Red Table Talk” together a few days later to clear the air. During the episode, Pinkett Smith admitted to the romance and that it took place while Jada and Will were on an indefinite marital timeout.

While not intending to, Alsina actually besmirched Will Smith’s sterling Hollywood reputation when the singer claimed that he had the Men in Black actor’s permission. Pinkett Smith understands what made Alsina make that outlandish claim.

“What August was actually trying to communicate — because I could actually see how he would perceive it as permission because we were separated amicably — I think he also wanted to make it clear that he’s not a homewrecker, which he’s not,” Pinkett Smith, 49, said on the show, according to People.

Check out the latest episode of “Red Table Talk” below.