Black mother goes off on White teacher for comments about George Floyd (video)

A video of a Black woman yelling at her child’s White teacher has gone viral.

On Sept. 29, 2020, a video emerged of the woman ridiculing the teacher during a virtual class session on Zoom. The video starts with the woman voicing her thoughts about a comment the teacher made about George Floyd.

“It’s 2020, you got racist-a– mother f—-s that don’t care,” the woman told the teacher. “Now you’re in school, talking to my kids about George Floyd. [The students] ain’t got nothing to do with this. You’re having an ignorant, disrespectful conversation. ‘He wasn’t supposed to be honored.’ Are you saying this because you’re White?”

The video clip cut to a White student who interjected, “It has nothing to do with race.” The White student had a sign on his wall that read, “Trump 2020.”

The woman ended by telling the teacher that her child would be leaving the class.

“I feel as though since we’re all Zooming, you need to see my face, and I can’t come to speak to you about this,” the mother said. “Because right now, my daughter is leaving your class. And if you would like to speak to me, you have my phone number. You have my email.”

After recent public protests, some school systems have adopted a curriculum that teaches students about racial inequality and social justice.

On Sept. 21, the California Department of Education announced the “Education to End Hate” initiative, which is designed to empower educators and students to confront the hate, bigotry and racism rising in communities across the state and nation.

“We know our children face racism and bigotry in their lives,” Lorena Gonzalez (D-San Diego), chair of the California Latino Legislative Caucus, said in a statement. “Classrooms should serve as safe learning environments that allow students to process and understand these difficult experiences. Superintendent Tony Thurmond’s initiative will help ensure students, parents and teachers are prepared with the tools they need to confront racism, bigotry and hate-based violence and to facilitate honest conversations about the realities students are facing every day.”

